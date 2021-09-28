Microsoft creates artificial intelligence hub in Barcelona

Microsoft has chosen Barcelona as its operations base for a new R&D hub, focused on the application of artificial intelligence technology to improve user experience on the internet.

The research center will be one of eight worldwide, part of the tech giant’s WebXT (Web Experiences Team) division.

In the first phase, the current investment includes the recruitment of 30 software engineers and data scientists specialized in advanced areas of software engineering including artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning. In the coming years, the hub may exceed 100 employees, acccording to a press release from Microsoft.

