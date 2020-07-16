Mèze resort on the lake de Thau

Mèze (fr. Mèze, in occitan Mesa) is a commune in the Hérault department in southern France.

Lake de Thau or basin de Thau is the largest of a string of lagoons (étangs) that stretch along the French coast from the Rhône River to the foothills of the Pyrenees and the border to Spain in the Languedoc-Roussillon. Although it has a high salinity, it is considered the second largest lake in France. It is about 21 km long and 8 km wide, with an area of 7,012 hectares (27.07 sq mi). The mean depth of the lagoon is 4.5 m, but in the central navigation channel it can be 10 m deep.

Mèze belongs to the urban community of Sète Agglopôle Méditerranée. Its inhabitants are called the Mézois.

Like Agde, it was founded by the Phocaeans in the sixth century BC. The city knew a great number of occupations: Greek, Roman, taken by the troops of Simon de Monfort, management by the bishop of Agde, until the French Revolution.

Being agricultural and fishing, the Mézoise economy reopened around the sixth century to maritime trade.

Today it is the oldest town in the Thau basin and has even discovered a passion for paleontology: following the discovery of dinosaur egg fossils, excavations continue. Despite this wealth of heritage, Mèze remains a dynamic modern city: it constitutes a stronghold for shellfish farming and oyster farming and develops an important sporting and cultural life. It also has its Ecosite environmental research center (pond protection, lagoon station, water purification, etc.).

Tourism and interesting places

Old village center

Port Mèze: both a working fishing harbor and a port for recreational boating

Lagunage ecological site

Dinosaur paleontology museum

Eglise Saint Hilaire

La Chapelle des Pénitents (12th century)

Le château de Girard (end of 17th century)

(end of 17th century) Remains of city walls

St-Jean-de-la-Garrigue, former parish church, built in romanesque style

Gastronomy and restaurants

Like many French regions, the cities of the Thau basin have a local cuisine. The proximity of the lake and the Mediterranean coast favors the cuisine based on seashells and marine products. For many of them, they are specialties known as Sétoises but whose production is in fact extended to the entire basin (or even beyond). For example:

The tielle, a pie made from a bread dough and stuffed with octopus and squid decorated with a spicy tomato sauce (there are several artisanal tielleries in the town of Mèze);

Mussels with brasucade, they are cooked on the grill, then sprinkled at the end of cooking with white wine marinated with herbs typical of southern France (bay leaf sauce, rosemary, thyme, savory, tarragon, etc.);

Bouzigues oysters;

Macaronade (composed of pasta with tomato sauce, sausage, beef, and different provencal herbs depending on the recipes).

Mèze beef, the history of beef (Buòu in Occitan) from Mèze dates back to 59 C.E.

Best restaurants are located in the Old Town.

Shopping

Shopping in Mèze is not a priority on the tourist program. Best shopping is available in the nearest Perpignan.

How to get to?

From Béziers

By car: D28, D51 (no tolls) 30 minutes

Main information

Area: 34.6 sq. km

Population: 11 600

Languages: French

Currency: euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

Coordinates: 43°25′40″N 3°36′21″E