Mestalla Stadium or Mestalla is a football stadium owned by Valencia Club de Fútbol (Valencia CF) of the top UEFA category, located in the Mestalla neighborhood of the city of Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain, between Avenida de Suecia and Avenida de Aragón. Since January 2020, it is the oldest stadium in the First Division of Spain.

Inaugurated on May 20, 1923, it owes its name to the historic Mestalla irrigation ditch, which passed next to the south stand of the stadium. Between 1969 and 1994 it was called Estadio Luis Casanova in honour of Luis Casanova Giner, considered one of the best presidents in the history of the club and promoter of the biggest transformation of the stadium in the 1950s.

The project was drafted by architect and club member Francisco Almenar Quinzá, while the construction works were awarded to Ramón Ferrer Aguilar.

The stadium currently has a capacity for 49,430 spectators. Since its early years it has hosted a total of 36 international matches of the Spanish national football team (including those of the final phase of the 1982 World Cup in Spain), plus 5 matches of the Spanish Olympic Team during the 1992 Olympic Games, and has hosted 10 Copa del Rey finals.

Address: Av. de Suècia, s/n, El Pla del Real, 46010 València, Valencia.

