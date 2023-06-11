Mercedes-Benz G class yellow. Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain)

Updates (1990–2018)

The update was minor with the model designation revised to reflect the new nomenclature system and with an enlarged six-cylinder inline petrol engine for the G 320, replacing the G 300. The Italy-only 200 GE/G 200 and 230 GE/G 230 were dropped, marking the end for the G-Class with the four-cylinder inline engine until G 350 was reintroduced for Chinese market in 2020. After the 200 GE/G 200, 230 GE/G 230, and 300 GE/G 300 were dropped in 1994, manual transmission was dropped from the W463 for good. The steering wheel received the driver’s side airbag.

1997 update

The W463 received its mechanical update in 1997. The update included a new power-assisted folding mechanism for its convertible. The engine range was revised with six-cylinder engines shifting from inline to V-form for both petrol and diesel versions. The G 500 was reintroduced with a new V8 petrol engine. The W463 received dual airbags for the driver and the front passenger.

2002 update

The external rear-view mirrors were revised with integrated turn signal repeaters and power-assisted mirror control, eliminating the separate turn signal indicators attached to the body. The front and rear turn signal indicators received a clear lens. The newly-revised headlamps for both American and international markets were also given clear glass lenses. The interior was updated with more creature comforts and better control switches. In 2002, Mercedes-Benz officially launched the G-Class in the United States for the first time since its inception in 1979 with the G 500 and G 55 AMG.

2005 update

Mercedes-Benz announced the new G55 AMG Kompressor model with a more powerful, supercharged 5.4L V8 engine (code 113.993, or M113K), replacing the naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 engine (113.982, or M113). The G 500 was renamed as G 550 for certain markets (not USA until 2009).

2006 update

This minor update revised the engine range with a new 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine in the G 320 CDI, replacing both the G 270 CDI and G 400 CDI. The G 500 and G 55 AMG Kompressor continued unchanged. The G 320 with the petrol engine was dropped, marking the suspension of six-cylinder petrol engines until 2018. The G 55 AMG Kompressor remained as a five-door station wagon while the G 320 CDI and G 500 were offered in three body styles: two-door cabriolet and station wagons with three-door short and five-door long wheelbases.

2007 update

Mercedes-Benz showcased a heavily revised 2007 model at the Paris Motor Show in September 2006 with emphasis on an updated interior, engine range, and new safety equipment.

For 2007, the G-Class received its first high-intensity discharge headlamps, reversing camera, and tire pressure monitoring system (the latter two are federally mandated safety equipment for the United States). 2007 G500’s in the USA start to phase out the 722.6 5spd transmission, and instead start coming with the new 722.9 7spd transmission. The G55(K)’s still have the 722.6 5spd transmission. The G 500 could be fitted with the sports side exhaust pipes from the G 55 AMG for extra cost. The power output for the G 55 AMG was increased from 350 kW (469 hp) to 368 kW (493 hp).

The interior received a new instrument cluster with four chrome-trimmed round gauges from the C-Class and a new four-spoke multi-function steering wheel with options of full leather cover or combination of leather and wood. The centre console was updated with new control switches for the vehicle’s functions and a new climate control panel along with new COMAND APS infotainment and navigation system. In conjunction with the reversing camera, COMAND APS displays the rear view and graph representation of distance and width, assisting the driver during reversing maneuvers. The new ARTICO upholstery colour, cognac, was added to black and grey interior colour options.

2008 update

The 2008 update included a new radiator grille with three thicker horizontal fins, replacing the previous seven, thinner fins. The COMAND APS infotainment and navigation system was revised with many new or extended functions such as the LINGUATRONIC voice control system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound stereo system, TV tuner and a special off-road menu for the G 320 CDI and G 500 model. Heated and ventilated front seats were also offered.

2009 update

The 2009 G550 replaces the 2008 G500, and gets a new 5.5-litre V8 petrol engine with 285 kW (382 hp) [mated to the 722.9 7spd transmission], replacing the 5.0-litre 218 kW (292 hp) that was in the 2008 G500. The new engine will improve the acceleration for the new G550.

The 2009 and 2010 vehicles saw the absence of a trailer hitch making this the first model years since the vehicles inception where no native towing hardware was available on the vehicle.

For the 30th anniversary of production, Mercedes-Benz offered two special anniversary editions. One was the G 500/G 550 with a more opulent interior and exclusive designo leather upholstery along with special decals. Another one was a new utility model, the G 280 CDI Edition 30 PUR, consisting of the W461 chassis with a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine (OM 642 DE LA red.) and the W463 four-wheel-drive system.

2011 update

Last year for the G55(K) [with 722.6 5spd transmission], in the USA.

2012 update

After its last major update in 2007, the interior received a completely redesigned instrument panel and centre console adapted from the ML-Class. The COMAND APS touchscreen and control panel were moved up toward the top of the dashboard for easier viewing and operation. The COMAND APS was updated with the MBrace2 telematics system. Additional safety features included DISTRONIC adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, revised PARKTRONIC reverse sensors and rear-view camera and revised ATS4 stability control for improved trailer stabilising functionality.

Externally, the G-Class received the same horizontal bars of LED daytime running lamps underneath the headlamps and the new external side rear-view mirrors as the GL-Class and ML-Class models. The AMG version received a new front bumper with three large air intakes.

The 5.4-litre supercharged V8 [with 722.6 5spd transmission] in the 2011 G55(K) will be replaced by a new 5.5-litre biturbo V8 with 722.9 7spd transmission for increased performance on the upcoming 2013 G63. Topping out the G-Class model range was a new G 65 AMG with a 6-litre biturbo V12 petrol engine. Two models were carried over unchanged: the G 350 CDI BlueTEC and G 500/G 550.

2016 update

For the 2016 model year, the outgoing M273 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V8 fitted to the G 500/G 550 was replaced by the new M176 4.0-litre biturbo V8 for increased horsepower and torque.