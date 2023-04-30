Medieval market in Palau-solità i Plegamans 2023

  Photo reportage

Medieval market in Palau-solità and Plegamans (29/04/2023 – 30/04/2023).

Palau-solità i Plegamans is a municipality and town in the comarca of Vallès Occidental, province of Barcelona, in the autonomous community of Catalonia, Spain. It lies approximately 15 km from Sabadell and 25 kilometres north of the city of Barcelona. The name results from the union of the former settlements of Palau-solità and Plegamans.

Palau-solità i Plegamans is the location of the headquarters of the Mango fashion company.

