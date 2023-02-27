Medieval fair in Manresa 2023 27.02.2023 Photo reportage / Folk, spain, traditions Medieval fair in Manresa (Catalonia, Spain) 2023. 25-26 February. FIRA de l’Aixada photo: Alex Mostaslavski About 200 people took part in the march of silence against the construction of the Grifols biolaboratory in Andorra 18.02.2023 The celebration of Sant Antoni in Catalonia 17.01.2023 Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2023 in Paris and Île-de-France 04.12.2022 The Terraíndia-Rocaviva is a magic labyrinth of paths with hundreds of worked rocks 19.10.2022 Belgrade – the capital and largest city in Serbia 12.08.2022 Tour Auto-2022 with the participation of the legendary cars 1951-1973 finished in Andorra 01.05.2022 Read more: Photo reportage ...