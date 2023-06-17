Mclaren MP4 GT3: rally version with 493 bhp

The McLaren MP4-12C GT3 is a race car produced by McLaren, and a small number race version of the MP4-12C in order to compete in the FIA Group GT3, also being the company’s first racing sportscar since the F1 GTR.

It has McLaren’s carbon MonoCell chassis and new aerodynamics package developed by McLaren Racing in compliance with GT3 regulations, as well as a bespoke paddle-shift system operating an all-new Ricardo-designed gearbox developed specifically for racing.

The GT3 produces less power than the road car, with only 493 bhp due to homologation. It took its first victories at the two races of the Circuito de Navarre round of the 2012 FIA GT1.

The McLaren MP4-12C, later known simply as the McLaren 12C, is a sports car that was designed and manufactured by McLaren Automotive. It was the first ever production car wholly designed and built by McLaren, and their first production road car since the McLaren F1, which was last built in 1998. The car’s final design was unveiled in September 2009 and was launched in mid-2011.

The MP4-12C uses a carbon fibre composite chassis, and is powered by a longitudinally-mounted McLaren M838T 3.8 L (3,799 cc) twin-turbocharged V8 engine, generating approximately 600 PS (592 hp; 441 kW) at 7,500 rpm and 600 N⋅m (443 lbf⋅ft) of torque at 5,600 rpm.