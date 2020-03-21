Martínez Benazet warns that 15 days of house confinement will not be enough to stop the contagion.

· Gloves and hand gel have already arrived in Andorra while the face masks are expected on Monday.

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

The general numbers are the same as yesterday.

2 residents from El Cedre retirement home tested positive.

11 have symptoms.

The rest, including from both the home and the hotel, do not have any symptoms.

RECOMMENDATIONS from the Ministry of Health

· Please go shopping on your own, use gloves to touch doors, carts and anything else while shopping.

· Martínez Bezant said it is a mistake to store provisions for a month at home. We won’t run out of food.

· Please wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds each time.

· The Minister of Health recommends to use paracetamol rather than ibuprofen for pain and fever. This debate is ongoing and seems to change daily. Based on the latest information, WHO is now saying it is not recommending against the use of ibuprofen….

· The Highest Risk groups are the old, those with chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular and heart problems, diabetes, respiratory issues and a low immune system.

· It is recommended to wash dogs’ paws after each walk.

· There are volunteers to walk the dog for people who are ill. They can be contacted via 188.