Part II

At the Part I we talked about a differentiating strategy to spread the Andorra Brand, but we can’t forget that first we need to build an internal model that should be an absolutely different in order to be able to compete in a market where everyone strives equally to differentiate themselves. In this sense, I will give just a few examples of how we can be different. There will certainly be an opportunity to go deeper and even expand on it with many other examples, but it serves as a preview of what could be set up in an action plan with the Marca Andorra as a standard.

We think of education and training as a differentiating feature. We think of not only serving the students of the country, but of trying to become a hub of attraction for students from all over the world. Could the thousands of parents in the world imagine a better campus for their children to study?

We have wondered, however, why many initiatives by universities with face-to-face studies that were planned to be installed in the country have failed, and we have had to settle until now, apart from the University of Andorra, which is playing an excellent hegemonic role by the way, with those of virtual studies? Well, because many of the studies require degree recognition, if it can be reciprocal and automatic much better, and of course, this will only be possible if the ‘association’ agreement comes to fruition.

Let’s imagine that Andorra’s lack of attractiveness for European doctors would be solved if the country had a face-to-face university, which offers doctorates, which researches and ultimately develops knowledge. Isn’t it daring to bet on research and attract researchers and companies linked to the development of knowledge? Perhaps we would stop talking so much about Grifols, disturbed by the number of well-known personalities and brands that, in the different fields of research, are interested in the country.

And what to say about the development at the widest level of the high performance in altitude, highlighting our mountains and our heights 900, 1600, 2000 or 2600? Even if the snow ends one day, the height of our mountains will continue to produce more red blood cells for professional and amateur athletes who are not as lucky in their countries as we are.

And what to say about the development of a sustainable and differential tourism, which values mindfulness in an incomparable environment, or which arrives attracted by congresses and events in a unique environment (of course when we have a multi-functional one, so it is also necessary to be bold and activate it urgently), as long as we solve the issue of de-enclave, of course, and we are bold enough to be able to give the airport the strength it needs, driven by a growing demand derived from some of the initiatives mentioned.

And what to say about the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem that was meticulously designed in the previous legislature but that now requires the courage to promote it, promoting a free zone and technological parks, in addition to stimulating the country’s economic agents by promoting complementary infrastructures and appropriate accompanying policies at all levels, but taking as a reference the development of talent.

And what to say about the problem of mobility and how to face the future by being bold and starting to anticipate becoming pioneers and an example for the world, promoting projects that are already in the research process, but which requires courage to put them into action now and don’t wait to do it till it’s too late.

There are so many things that could be done if we were a little more daring and there was an initiative or an organization that with time and dedication could help activate these things and put them into value and then explain to the world!

But the most important thing of all is that with this daring we would find the key to solving such urgent issues as the loss of purchasing power, access to housing or the problem of pensions, among others. A diversified and strengthened economy with value-added projects, where companies thrive and share their success in the form of results with their employees, where higher tax revenues provide more resources to the State to return to society, where the increase in contributions to the CASS strengthens future pensions, and where, ultimately, the population, with their basic needs covered, is happier and feels prouder to belong to their country.

I have recently heard that Finland is the country where people are the happiest in the world, and that it is a tremendously developed country. Why is that?

By Pere Augé, CEO and Founding Partner of Augé Holding Group

