On Tuesday, July 14th, the Andorran government approved news regulations for the public health emergency caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which take exceptional measures to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus.

According to Andorran Minister of Health Joan Martinez Benazet, given the epidemiological situation in neighbouring countries and the opening of borders, it is necessary to strengthen preventive measures to strengthen control over possible outbreaks of this disease.

The regulation takes effect after publication in the Andorran Official Gazette (BOPA) at midnight. Mandatory use of masks is prescribed on public roads and in places—both closed and open—for general use, where it is impossible to establish a minimum safe distance of 1.5 meters. The rule applies to all people aged ten years and older, although it is recommended for children aged six years and older. As for the type of masks used, they can be surgical, home-made or hygienic.

The rules are exempt to people who have any contraindications for health reasons. The mask is not required in case of force majeure.

A mask is also not required for outdoor sports, with the exception of cycling in urban areas and running, when a safe distance of four meters cannot be guaranteed.