“Made in Paris, the generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita” is the new art exhibition of the Carmen Thyssen Museum in Andorra

“Made in Paris, the generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita” – is the new art exhibition of the Carmen Thyssen Museum (Andorra) that will open its doors on February 10.

The new exhibition pays homage to the great art schools of the “city of light” during the Belle Époque and Impressionism. In addition to the painting by Matisse (“Canal du Midi”), there are several sketches of Andorra made by Henry Bacon in the spring of 1894. They can be seen thanks to an agreement with the Smithsonian Institution (USA).

“Entrance to the Paris underground” is the gate of the exhibition, which separates the artists along the lines of the metro, symbolizing different art schools and academies.

“In this exhibition, I wanted to reflect precisely the “cultural magnet” of Paris in the period of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The artists represented in “Made in Paris” have a wonderful dialogue, they breathe the same air”, – explains the curator of the Andorran Museum Carmen Thyssen Guillermo Cervera.

Music will be part of the exhibition. The visitors will be able to tour the exhibition accompanied by the music of Claude Debussy, Gabriel Fauré and Maurice Ravel performed by three French pianists.

The exhibition can be visited until January 2023.