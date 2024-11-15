Luarca (Asturian: Ḷḷuarca) is a parish and the principal city in the municipality of Valdés in Asturias, Spain.

The Way of St. James named The Northern Way passes Luarca.

The city is a popular part of the Costa Verde of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

The biggest Spanish transportation company ALSA (Automóvil Luarca S.A.) was born here and was established in 1923 as a transportation company.

Main attractions

Among the most visited places are the lighthouse and the palace of the Marquis of Ferrera.

The lighthouse was built in 1862 in a watchtower. It is a construction formed by the lighthouse keeper’s house and the attached lighthouse tower. The tower is square.

The palace of La Moral, or of the Navia Arango, or of the Marqués de Ferrera, is a palatial set of three buildings from the 16th and 18th centuries, linked by various passages. It consists of two L-shaped bodies and a chapel.

It is currently used as a Library and House of Culture. The oldest part is the southern section, with an irregular plan and structured on two floors.

At the bottom is the primitive palace (XV-XVI century). The tower (probably before the 13th century) has undergone many reforms, losing its military character. It has a façade with few decorative elements. The access door is a semicircular arch, with voussoirs. The north side was built in the 18th century. It has a rectangular plan.

Chapel of the Palace of the Marquis of Ferrera is connected to the north body of the palace of La Moral, also built in the 18th century. It has a single nave and is covered with a ribbed vault.

The Interpretation Center of the Giant Squid is located in the Luarca dock. The Center’s facilities were inaugurated in August 2010. It contains a collection of giant squids, with 31 specimens.

In November 2010, a storm seriously damaged the facilities of the Center, which was forced to close its doors to the public. In April 2011 the museum resumed its activities.

The Jardines de Fonte Baixa stand out, privately owned botanical gardens that occupy eight hectares of surface.

Beaches

Luarca city beach – fine golden sand. Also suitable for children. Free parking.

Salinas beach – laid-back beach with a wide stretch of sand backed by a row of brightly painted, vintage bathhouses.

Portizuelo beach – stony beach and rock formations on the sea.

Festivals

Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary: every August 15. It is usually celebrated in the port of Luarca.

Festivities of San Timoteo: They are celebrated around August 22, being one of the busiest pilgrimages in Asturias. On the Big Day, a country party is held in the San Timoteo meadow with the attendees dressed in chambrones. The party ends the next day in the center of the village.

How to get to?

Railways:

The Ferrol – Gijón line passes through the parish, which has a station in the south of the urban area, where the Ferrol – Oviedo regional lines stop.

Distance by car:

From Oviedo 1 hr 4 min (94.5 km) via A-8

From Madrid 5 hr 20 min (540 km) via A-6

Main information

Area: 5,8 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 43°32′44″N 6°32′24″W

Population: 4747

Languages: Spanish, Asturian

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

