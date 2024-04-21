Louis Vuitton presented the Women’s Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

Louis Vuitton presented the Women’s Pre-Fall 2024 Collection by Nicolas Ghesquière, revealed in a Voyager Show at the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai on April 18th, 2024.

Inciting free expression between color and form, Nicolas Ghesquière unveils a Women’s wardrobe full of contrasts, where short confronts long, and an array of ultra-graphic patterns juxtaposes refined materials – in an illustration of the Maison’s boundless creativity.

Celebrating the inspiring harmony between two singular realms, the collection propels a refreshed perspective to Louis Vuitton’s heritage codes. Classic silhouettes are reinterpreted in a vibrant colorama, punctuated by embroidered signature emblems, along with a series of revisited bags and accessories.

