The Loriguilla reservoir (Embalse de Loriguilla), completed in 1965, is located in the Turia river basin, between the municipalities of Chulilla and Loriguilla, 63 km from the city of Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain.

The reservoir occupies a maximum area of ​​364 ha and has a maximum capacity of 71 hm³. Its construction forced the relocation of the towns of Loriguilla and Domeño to other locations, whose most fertile lands would be under water.

The recognised uses of the reservoir are the following:

Urban supply.

Supply and regulation for irrigation.

Hydroelectric production: downstream of the Loriguilla dam (at the foot of the dam) is the Chulilla Hydroelectric Power Station, with an installed capacity of 10.40 MW.

Dam

The dam, owned by the State through the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation, is a gravity-type dam made of mass concrete with a curved plan with a radius of curvature of 400 metres, a triangular profile with a slope of 0.05 upstream and 0.75 downstream and a height of 57.50 metres above the river bed and a maximum height above foundations of 78.67 metres; it has a crest length of 198 metres.

The spillway is located on the crest of the dam in its central part, with a Creager-type profile. The spillway consists of four spans of 13.75 metres separated by piles with Joukowsky hydrodynamic profiles closed by Tainter gates of 13.25 × 7 m, whose operating mechanisms are housed inside the piles. The bottom drain is located in the centre of the dam and consists of a single conduit with a metal lining.

The dam also has two intakes: the upper one, intended for the power station at the foot of the dam, whose axis is located at an altitude of 285 m above sea level and has a diameter of 2.5 m, and the lower one, intended for irrigation, with a diameter of 1.4 m, whose axis is located at an altitude of 275 m above sea level.

