The Lladró museum is a private centre belonging to the well-known decorative porcelain firm Lladró, located in the town of Tabernes Blanques, Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain.

In addition to exhibiting the company’s art collection, it offers visits to the workshops of the City of Porcelain, where you can learn from the artisans themselves about the process of creating the pieces. You can also visit the birthplace of the Lladró Brothers in Almàssera, a town near Valencia, where the three founding brothers of the firm lived until their youth, a typical Valencian house that currently exhibits their earliest artistic works, a patio with a Moorish oven where they fired their first porcelains and a space where educational activities aimed at children are carried out.

The Lladró Historic Porcelain Museum is formed by pieces retired from commercial catalogue, which have become museum exhibits because of their artistic quality and historic significance. The exposition covers more than 50 years, from the 1950s (beginnings of the firm) to the 1990s.

The sculptures sum up the history of the brand, focusing on pieces that are characteristic of different styles and materials employed.

The Lladró Pictorial Collection exhibits about 70 pieces ranging from the late 14th century to the middle of the 20th century. Several rooms show Gothic altarpieces, Renaissance panels, Baroque oils and Impressionist canvases, but the most important works pertain to Spanish Baroque period and the most outstanding Valencian painters.

The museum shows paintings by noteworthy masters like Peter Paul Rubens, El Greco, Vicente Macip, Juan de Juanes, Juan Ribalta, Juan Sánchez Cotán, Juan de Valdés Leal, Francisco de Zurbarán, Vicente López Portaña, Antonio Cortina Farinós, Ignacio Pinazo Camarlench and Joaquín Sorolla Bastida.

Address: C/ Alboraia, 46016 Tavernes Blanques, Valencia.

Working hours:

Wednesday 9 AM–4 PM

Thursday 9 AM–4 PM

Friday 9 AM–4 PM

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Monday 9 AM–4 PM

Tuesday 9 AM–4 PM

