Lesaka (Sp. Lesaca) is a town and municipality located in the Foral Community of Navarre, in the Pamplona merindad, in the Cinco Villas region, Atlantic Pyrenees, Spain.

Cinco Villas de la Montaña or simply Cinco Villas (in Basque, Bortziriak or Bortzerriak) is a region and a sub-zone located on both sides of the Bidasoa River, in the north of Navarre.

Bordering France and Basque country, it is made up of the five municipalities of Arantza, Yanci, Lesaka, Etxalar and Bera and is part of the Merindad de Pamplona. It is an area with a Basque-speaking majority.

Its profile was once rural and livestock and has been transformed to become one of the main industrial centers of the Cinco Villas region.

However, this industrial activity has not been detrimental to its landscape value. In addition to the industrial sector, Lesaca’s economy is also based on the cultivation of corn, beans and apples, as well as sheep and cattle.

Main attractions

Civil architecture

Torre Zabaleta or kasherna: An armory tower from medieval times that was completely rebuilt by Ochoa López de Zabaleta around 1450.

Casa de Minyurinea: Stately mansion from the 15th century.

Religious architecture

Church of San Martín de Tours: Remarkable building from the 16th century. With a Latin cross plan and a starry ribbed vault, it has a Rococo altarpiece.

Nuestra Señora de los Dolores: Carmelite convent from the 18th century, built thanks to the contributions of an Indian.

Hermitage of San Antonio Abad.

Hermitage of the Salbatore.

How to get to?

From Pamplona 58 min (63.4 km) via N-121-A

58 min (63.4 km) via N-121-A From Madrid 4 hr 47 min (496 km) via A-1 and AP-1

Main information

Area: 54 km²

Coordinates: 43°14′57″N 1°42′14″W

Population: 2744

Languages: Spanish, Basque

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

