Andorra: leaving home for sunshine and exercise begins tomorrow, April 16th

  All Andorra news, Society, Sport   /   ,

С завтрашнего дня в Андорре можно выходить на прогулки и заниматься спортом

Leaving home for sunshine and exercise begins tomorrow, April 16th.

· Wear a Mask. Use the stairs not a lift. Wash your hands before and after.

· Go out singly or as a family. Never more than 5 people at a time.

· Either walk or run. NO bicycles are allowed

· Exercise for a maximum of 2km from home.

· The rules are designed to have only half the population out each day. There are days and time slots for each person. They are as follows:

· DAY RULES You can go out for an hour every other day.

· EVEN DAYS residents can go out from Even numbered buildings OR from houses named from A –M .

· ODD DAYS are for those who live in Odd numbered buildings OR from houses named from N – Z.

· TIMING The streets and roads are for the over 70s from 12h – 14h

· Everyone else can go out from: 6h – 9h or 19h – 21h but for one hour only.

· Self-responsibility will be essential for this to work. If the behaviour is good, a second phase will be launched that will allow everyone to go out every day.

X-Trial Andorra la Vella cancelled, 2020 season concluded

The Andorran Mountaineering Federation asks not to go out for mountain activities during the coronavirus crisis

All ski resorts of Andorra will be closed from March 14, 2020

After less snowfall than expected the FWT competition in Andorra has been postponed

The toughest La Sportiva Andorra Skimo-2020 of recent years closed its fifth edition with more than 1,000 runners from 14 nationalities

The Reale Avintia Racing team presents its new colors for 2020 in Andorra

Read more: All Andorra news ...