Andorra: leaving home for sunshine and exercise begins tomorrow, April 16th

Leaving home for sunshine and exercise begins tomorrow, April 16th.

· Wear a Mask. Use the stairs not a lift. Wash your hands before and after.

· Go out singly or as a family. Never more than 5 people at a time.

· Either walk or run. NO bicycles are allowed

· Exercise for a maximum of 2km from home.

· The rules are designed to have only half the population out each day. There are days and time slots for each person. They are as follows:

· DAY RULES You can go out for an hour every other day.

· EVEN DAYS residents can go out from Even numbered buildings OR from houses named from A –M .

· ODD DAYS are for those who live in Odd numbered buildings OR from houses named from N – Z.

· TIMING The streets and roads are for the over 70s from 12h – 14h

· Everyone else can go out from: 6h – 9h or 19h – 21h but for one hour only.

· Self-responsibility will be essential for this to work. If the behaviour is good, a second phase will be launched that will allow everyone to go out every day.