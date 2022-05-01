Tour Auto-2022 with the participation of the legendary cars 1951-1973 finished in Andorra

Photos: Valery Mostakov

Tour Auto is primarily a reference to Tour de France car race, a mythical event of the 20th century. It’s kind of equivalent of le Tour de France, when cyclists cross France in a bid to win.

The adventure ended in the mid-1980s, but then continued thanks to the Peter Auto group, who took over the organization of the event and restored Tour Auto, which turns 31 this year.

In 2022, Tour Auto will focus on post-war vehicles produced since 1951.

This time, the organizers, together with the Automobile Club of Nice, laid a track throughout France, alternating high-speed autobahns, racing tracks, roads along castles and cities.



Tour Auto 2022 returned to the “pioneers” produced from 1951 to 1973, a time before the oil crisis. These are Delahaye 235, Ferrari, Fiat 8V, Gordini, Jaguar Type C, Osca and many others…



There is always something to celebrate! The organizers paid special attention this year to the 50th anniversary of the Ferrari 365 GTB4, which has already taken the name Daytona.

Therefore, on board the legendary Italian coupe, which won in 1972 thanks to the French pilot Jean-Claude Androuet, we find several crews.



Tour Auto left Paris on 25 April and finished in Andorra, covering some 2,000 km west towards La Baule and Bordeaux.

The event included 14 special races on closed roads and three circuit races (Bugatti – Le Mans, Val de Vienne, Nogaro).



Stage 1 – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Paris-La-Baule

+ Bugatti Le Mans circuit

+ Special test

Stage 2 – Wednesday, April 27, 2022

La Baule – Limoges

+ Val-de-Vienne circuit

+ Two special stages

Stage 3 – Thursday, April 28, 2022

Limoges-Bordeaux

+ Three special stages

Stage 4 – Friday, April 29, 2022

Bordeaux–Pau

+ Nogaro race track

+ Two special stages

Stage 5 – Saturday, April 30, 2022

Pau–Andorra

+ Three special stages

Route Tour Auto 2022

In total, more than 200 teams came to Andorra la Vella.

The racers entered Andorra through the border of Pas de la Casa, then climbed to Ordino, to Camp de la Tenada.



A gala dinner is planned tonight with the presentation of prizes to the winners of the Pau-Andorra stage.

Meanwhile, the youngest guests were able to ride the “mini-Modena”. Modena is known as a center for mechanical engineering and the production of cars of famous brands – Ferrari, De Tomaso, Pagani and Maserati.

This Sunday afternoon, the final prizes of Le Auto Tour 2022 will be awarded to the winners in Andorra la Vella.

This event will be followed by GT Tour Cévennes-Roussillon (19-20 May), Grand Tour (26 May), Pujada Arinsal (17-19 June), Rallye d’Andorra (17-18 September) and the Winter Rally (December 18).

Tour Auto 2022. Final classification competition

1 Ex-pilot of Formula 1 driver Thierry Boutsen – co-pilot Hervé Ordioni (Shelby Cobra 280), 1h.51’49”

2 Raphaël Favaro – Thomas de Saulieu (Lotus Elan 20R), 1h.52’58”

3 Damien Kohler – Sylvie Laboisne (Shelby Cobra 280), 1h.53’25’’

4 Bertrand Penlae – Anne Penlae (Porsche 911 2.0), 1h.53’59”

5 Jean-Pierre Lajournade – Christophe Bouchet (Jaguar Type E 3.8), 1h.54’32”

Up to 58 classifications

Tour Auto 2022. Final classification Regularity

1 Jean-Jacques Martens – Aswin Pyck (Volvo PV 444), 1:36

2 Jean Rigondet – Olivier Souillard (Simca CG B 1200), 2h11

3 Gérald D’Incau – Nicolas Pagano (Jaguar E-Type 3.8), 2h54

4 Martin H. Sucari – Francisco Sucari (Porsche 356 A 1600 Coupe), 3:04

5 Victor Fernandes – Gael Write (Lancia Fulvia HF), 3:19

Up to 89 classifications