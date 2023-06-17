Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster: yellow

The Lamborghini Aventador is a mid-engine sports car produced by the Italian automotive manufacturer Lamborghini. In keeping with Lamborghini tradition, the Aventador is named after a Spanish fighting bull that fought in Zaragoza, Aragón (Spain), in 1993.

The Aventador is the successor to the Murciélago and was made by hand in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

The Aventador LP 700–4 used Lamborghini’s 700 PS (515 kW; 690 hp) 6,498 cc (6.5 L; 396.5 cu in) 60° V12 engine weighing about 235 kg (518 lb). Known internally as the L539, the new engine is Lamborghini’s fifth in-house engine and second V12 design. It is the first all-new V12 since the 3.5 litre powerplant found in the 350GT.

Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster (2013–2016)

The Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster was announced for production on 27 December 2012. Equipped with the same V12 engine as the coupé version, Lamborghini claims that it can accelerate from 0–97 km/h (0–60 mph) in 2.9 seconds and will achieve a top speed of 349 km/h (217 mph).

The removable roof consists of two carbon fibre panels, weighing 6 kg (13 lb) each, which required the reinforcement of the rear pillar to compensate for the loss of structural integrity as well as to accommodate the rollover protection and ventilation systems for the engine.

The panels are removable and are stored in the front luggage compartment. The Aventador Roadster has a unique engine cover design and an attachable wind deflector to improve cabin airflow at super high speeds as well as a gloss black finish on the A-pillars, windshield header, roof panels, and rear window area. With a total weight of 1,625 kg (3,583 lb) it is only 50 kg (110 lb) heavier than the coupé (the weight of the roof, plus additional stiffening in the sills and A-pillars).