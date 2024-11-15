La Quinta de Selgas is a set of palace and landscaped estate located in El Pito, a small town in the council of Cudillero (Asturias, Spain).

It was built between 1880 and 1895 at the initiative of the brothers Ezequiel and Fortunato de Selgas Albuerne: the first, a successful businessman from Madrid, provided the financial means to carry out the project, while the second, historian and art fan, was the one who developed the layout, of historicist design.

The mansion preserves its original decoration almost intact, and houses paintings by great masters such as Francisco Goya, El Greco, Luca Giordano, Corrado Giaquinto and Vicente Carducho; They are covered by a varied sample of furniture, textiles, jewellery and glass, European and oriental porcelain.

A recently renovated neighboring pavilion displays a collection of tapestries and hosts temporary exhibitions.

The 9-hectare gardens are a compendium of European landscaping and are among the most relevant in Spain. It is popularly known as the Asturian Versailles.

Despite its importance, it has not been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest.

Opening as a museum

La Quinta was owned by the Selgas family until 1992, when it became the property of the Selgas-Fagalde Foundation. This body is made up of family members and public officials.

La Quinta opened as a museum in 2002 and has received some 24,000 visits a year.

It is also not allowed to take pictures and, since it is not listed as BIC, it does not have free opening days.

Working hours

The Selgas-Fagalde Foundation is opened to the public from July 9 to September 19 from Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Monday.

The hours will be from 09:30 to 21:00. During the month of July.

From 09:30 to 20:00. during the months of August and September.

The Foundation may, exceptionally, modify these opening hours in those situations it deems necessary.

For any information or query, you can go to the phone number: 985590120-985590002, or email: [email protected]

How to get to?

GPS coordinates: 43°33′00″N 6°08′16″W

Address: 33154 Cudillero, Asturias, Spain