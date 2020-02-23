La Caixa Banking Foundation and the Sedis Basketball Sports Association announced the revival of their collaboration with the Sedis Airam social project, which fosters the values ​​of inclusive sport. Airam is a section of the Urgell club that aims to “develop its members (boys and girls with mental disabilities) as athletes and individuals, and integrate them into society while instilling as many values ​​as possible through the collective practice of sport”.

The project was born in 2008 and currently, the team has 26 players (15 boys and 11 girls) who participate in the FEDIC association competition this season, with games in Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Blanes, Calella, Sant Pere de Ribes, and Andorra. Airam also organizes the Tournament of the City of La Seu d’Urgell, with a participation of around 300 athletes. This year will see its eleventh edition. The team is also part of the ACELL Federation, with whom they compete in the games of the province of Lleida.

Last fall, the Generalitat de Catalunya, as part of the 2019 Alt Pirineu and Aran sports awards, presented the Sedis Airam project with an award for promoting the values ​​of inclusive sport.