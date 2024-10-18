The José María Oriol-Alcántara II reservoir, better known as the Alcántara reservoir, is an artificial reservoir produced by the Iberdrola dam of the same name, located in the riverbed of the Tagus river, province of Cáceres, Autonomous Community of Extremadura (Spain).

The dam, completed in 1969, although inaugurated later, is named, on the one hand, by José María de Oriol y Urquijo, then president of the company that built this work, Hidroeléctrica Española, currently Iberdrola, owner of the facility. On the other hand, it completes its name with that of Alcántara II, because the dam is located in the said town of Cáceres. It is commonly cited as Alcántara Dam or Alcántara Reservoir, but there is another supply dam in the same municipality that is called Alcántara I Dam.

This is a dam for generating electricity, which has a hydroelectric power station at the foot of the dam on the left bank, with four groups and a power of 915 MW.

It has two surface spillways, one central with three spans, with a drainage capacity of 4000 cubic meters per second, and another lateral one on the left bank, with a capacity of 8000 m³/s. There are also two other deep drains.

The volume of water stored is 3162 hm³ and a flooded surface of 10,400 ha. The reservoir is 91 km long and has a maximum level of 218 meters above sea level (220 as an extraordinary level).

The Roman Alcántara is located 600 m downstream from the dam.

How to get to?

From Mérida 1 hr 25 min (127 km) via A-66 and EX-207

From Cáceres 58 min (69.7 km) via EX-207

From Badajoz 1 hr 27 min (114 km) via EX-110 and EX-302

From Plasencia 1 hr 18 min (111 km) via EX-A1 and EX-117

From Madrid 3 hr 29 min (340 km) via A-5 and EX-A1

