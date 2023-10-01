Patents, trademarks, and copyrights are powerful tools for promoting the economic and cultural development of modern society. We talked about Andorra’s achievements and development prospects in this area with Jonathan Hinkson, Director of the Legal Department and Attorney at Augé Holding Group.

Interview: Irina Rybalchenko for El Periodic News

Does the legal framework of the Principality of Andorra provide sufficient protection in the field of intellectual and industrial property?

The Principality of Andorra has a very well-developed legal framework. There is the Trade Marks Act of 1995, the Patents Act of 2014, and the Copyright Act of 1999. Each of these laws of the General Council have been supplemented by their corresponding secondary legislation. We now have a fairly strong legal framework for the protection of intellectual and industrial property rights owners.

This legal framework gives some optimism and peace of mind to companies and investors, since Andorra has an ecosystem that allows for the development of projects and the protection of inventions, brands, and business identity.

Thus, these intellectual and industrial property rights do have a cross-cutting function and allow the consolidation of businesses via specific intangible assets.

What are the advantages of registering a trade mark or patent in Andorra?

Trade marks and patents are industrial property rights, and are therefore territorial in nature. They are only enforceable in those countries where the trade mark or patent is registered with the competent office. Therefore, if an entrepreneur wishes to register an Andorran trademark, he or she must file a trademark application with the Andorran Trademarks and Patents Office (OMPA) – the said mark only protects the territory of Andorra.

Brands are valid for 10 years and may be renewed indefinitely.

In contrast, patents are valid for 20 years and cannot be renewed. When the patent expires, the protected invention enters the public domain.

Are Andorra’s fees competitive with neighbouring countries such as Spain and France?

In Andorra, OMPA fees are reasonable and there are no obstacles to protect your industrial property rights. To keep a patent in force you have to pay an annual fee, but in Andorra there is a “grace period” for the first two years. The annual fee does not start to be paid until the third year of the patent application. In any case, the amounts mentioned are very symbolic.

We also have a system in the field of brands that is almost unique in the world: in Andorra there is no such thing as an “opposition procedure.” In general, in any country in the world, the publication of a trade mark application entails an opposition period (it is two months in France or Spain and three months for a European Union trade mark application) allowing the holder of earlier rights to oppose the registration of a third party’s mark. Here, in Andorra, no such opposition procedure exists. Thus, an Andorran trade mark can be registered in 3 to 4 days. This is practically a unique practice in the world.

As for the “time frame” for patent registration, it is about 10 months, which is very fast compared to other countries.

Has the demand for trademark and patent registration recently increased?

Yes, with the liberalisation of the economy and the adoption of the Foreign Investment Act, Andorra has seen an increase in the number of applications for trademarks and patents.

There are around 40,000 brands registered in Andorra. But I prefer not to think about last year’s data, and instead highlight the current growth potential. We must take into account all the brands that are not yet registered in Andorra but are already present on the Andorran market – particularly in the agri-food, jewellery, automotive, and sports sectors.

The brand corresponds to the identity of the business as a distinctive mark of paramount importance in the market. As a law firm led by Mr. Pere Augé as an accredited representative, we promote new businesses and support entrepreneurs so that they can register their brands in Andorra and thus obtain adequate legal protection.

In the area of patents, there is much work to be done to raise awareness of the importance of protecting inventions and properly structuring the portfolio of industrial property rights.

In which areas are the most patents registered?

Patent law is a very transversal one. Theoretically, all inventions in any field of business can be valid candidates for patent protection. Currently, we see that the automotive industry, optics, and the field of sports are very relevant.

Amateur athletes want access to the same gear and accessories as professional athletes. This trend has a decisive impact on the momentum of the innovation current in the sports ecosystem, which promotes new inventions and dictates the conditions for their proper protection.

Do many foreigners come to Andorra to register their patents?

There are more foreign companies than Andorran ones that apply for a patent in Andorra to protect their inventions. In the field of patents, we mainly have clients from Europe – we register their patents in Andorra and coordinate the registration of their inventions in other countries with the support of our authorised correspondents.

An important aspect is that Andorra has a system of optimisation in the field of patents called the “Patent Box.” This special tax regime is provided for in the Corporate Tax Law and applies to the management of patents and software.

This attractive environment allows entrepreneurs who wish to optimise their inventions for tax purposes to arrange (on a contractual basis) the management of their patents and software rights with an Andorran company.

The general corporate tax rate in Andorra is 10%. When an Andorran company is included in the “Patent Box” it allows an exemption of 80% of the tax base on income from the assignment or granting of licenses for patents and/or computer programs. This is an effective tax rate of 2% on this type of income – in other words, a very attractive rate.