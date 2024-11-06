Jeulin Titan 20

The PiSelect Titan 20 is a French dual-channel function and arbitrary signal generator. It is also a device that combines many different technologies in a small space.

It can also be used with oscilloscopes such as Rigol DS1000E.

Manufacturer: Jeulin (France)

Number of channels: 2 with adjustable phase shift

Frequency: 1 µHz – 20 MHz

Amplitude: 1mV – 24Vdc

Predefined waveforms: 33

Storable arbitrary functions: 64

Modulations: AM / FM / PM / ASK / PSK

Functions: VCO / Burst

Sweep mode on 4 parameters possible

Counter/frequency meter: 100 MHz

Memory: 20 configurations

Synchronization: internal / external

Trigger: ASK / PSK / FSK

PC communication: USB port

Output: TTL

Technology: DDS