Jeulin Titan 20
The PiSelect Titan 20 is a French dual-channel function and arbitrary signal generator. It is also a device that combines many different technologies in a small space.
It can also be used with oscilloscopes such as Rigol DS1000E.
Manufacturer: Jeulin (France)
Number of channels: 2 with adjustable phase shift
Frequency: 1 µHz – 20 MHz
Amplitude: 1mV – 24Vdc
Predefined waveforms: 33
Storable arbitrary functions: 64
Modulations: AM / FM / PM / ASK / PSK
Functions: VCO / Burst
Sweep mode on 4 parameters possible
Counter/frequency meter: 100 MHz
Memory: 20 configurations
Synchronization: internal / external
Trigger: ASK / PSK / FSK
PC communication: USB port
Output: TTL
Technology: DDS