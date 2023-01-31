The world’s largest audiovisual trade show, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), opens its doors from Tuesday to Friday at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via exhibition halls. Organizers expect to welcome over 40,000 attendees to the show, which has over 1,000 exhibitors registered.

2023 marks the first full edition of ISE in the Catalan capital after organizing a scaled-down fair last year with 43,600 attendees. Previously the fair took place in Amsterdam for 16 years, moving to Barcelona just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the biggest exhibitors at ISE this year are Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Epson, and Lang. These manufacturers will showcase their latest products, including 8K screens, immersive audiovisual experiences, video mapping, surround sound, and 3D.

Most exhibitors come from China, the UK, the US, and Germany. The fair will take up 57,000 sq meters across six of the eight pavilions Fira de Gran Via offers.

The latest technology in the audiovisual industry is exhibited at ISE’s trade show in Barcelona. New home entertainment trends and the endless possibilities of working remotely are pushing the high-quality screens sector, especially in 4K and 8K resolutions.

Attendees can also see the newest innovations in augmented and virtual reality, including immersive live shows, such as Coda Audio collaboration with French electronic music composer Jean-Michel Jarre.

ISE will boost the Barcelona economy by around €400m, higher than initially forecast, trade show managing director Mike Blackman said in an interview with the Catalan News Agency (ACN).