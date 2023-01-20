After a month’s break, the WÜRTH MODYF ISMF World Cup is finally back. After the Morgins stop was postponed, the third round of the circuit will take place at a traditional location for skimo: Arinsal, in Andorra, offers a classic weekend combination of Individual and Vertical.

A total of 20 nations from five continents will race in Andorra, with athletes from Australia, Azerbaijan, Chile and Colombia making their debut this weekend.

Fast course and strong wind

The weather was unpredictable in the last days before the race. Recent snowfalls saved the situation, but strong winds caused problems. The forecast for Saturday’s Individual race also calls for strong winds.

Vertical in Andorra has been on the calendar for many years. Just over 700 vertical metres over 3.2 kilometres with zig-zags at the start and a steep second half. All the competitors know every inch of this course, but the strong winds expected on Sunday could make the race even more difficult.

The weather has been affected by strong winds since Friday, which low temperatures will complement during the race days. Therefore, for the safety of the competitors, the provisional start times may be postponed or changes to the route will be made.