International Airlines Group (IAG) has reached an agreement with Repsol for the purchase and supply during the next six months of more than 28,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The SAF provided by Repsol will be used by the IAG airlines flying from Spanish airports, including Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Iberia Express and Vueling.

This agreement represents the largest voluntary purchase of SAF made to date in Spain. With this supply IAG advances in its commitment to the decarbonisation of its activity, getting the Group closer to the use of 2% of SAF in 2025 as established by the ReFuel EU regulation. SAF allows an emissions reduction of more than 80% compared to traditional jet fuel in terms of net CO2 life cycle emissions, from production to consumption. IAG, as with all its SAF purchases, ensures that the SAF purchased complies with strict sustainability certification standards.

This year Repsol has begun to produce 100% renewable fuels at its facilities in Cartagena. The plant, the first large-scale plant in Spain and Portugal dedicated exclusively to the production of 100% renewable fuels and in which Repsol has invested 250 million euros, has a production capacity of 250,000 tonnes per year and can produce renewable diesel and SAF from waste.