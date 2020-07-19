International L-160. Fire vehicle 19.07.2020 World best cars by Jordi Vilaró / cars, trucks International L-160 Model of the 1950 Made in USA The National Museum of Science and Industry of Catalonia Ferrari 488 GTB. Grey version in drift 17.07.2020 PTV 250. Red version 15.07.2020 Hispano Suiza 16HP T30. Red cabriolet 14.07.2020 Citroën B14 5HP. Light blue version 13.07.2020 1980 Willam Fourgonnette. Khaki version 19.05.2020 Goggomobil T-350. Green version 15.04.2020 Read more: World best cars by Jordi Vilaró ...