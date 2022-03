This is attributed to the generalized price increase, but especially electricity, food, drinks, and fuel prices in February 2022.

Electricity, gas, and other fuels cost is 54.7% more expensive than a year earlier.

Indeed, the cost of electricity is soaring. On Tuesday, wholesale prices hit their latest record by reaching an average of €544.98/MWh, breaking the previous day’s all-time high, according to the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE).