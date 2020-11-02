In 2019 public spending on social protection stood in Andorra amounted to 208.7 million euros (an increase of 8.1% compared to 2018). This includes spending on social protection of households and individuals, financed by the Central Administration and the Andorran Social Security Fund (CASS) through benefits, reimbursement of those in the general sector, the retirement sector and the Retirement Reserve Fund.

Sickness and disability: The increase in expenses is mainly explained by sickness and disability benefits, which increased by 7.4%, and by benefits for the elderly which increased by 10.3% over the previous year.

Illness and disability account for 32.6% of total spending and the elderly 48.3%.

Involuntary unemployment benefits during 2019 were granted to a total of 97 households, an increase of 44.8% over the previous year, with an average amount per household of 3,509.39 euros. The total amount provided was 340,410.85 euros, 43.7% more than the previous year. The types of households that received the most grants are single-person households (44 households; 45.7% of the amount awarded for grants) and nuclear (24 households; 21.4% of the amount awarded). In the case of benefits per dependent child, the number of favourable applications in 2019 was 599. The total amount paid was 1,301,542.9 euros, which represents an increase of 13.7% over the previous year.