Horse meat carpaccio, with rocket salad and vinaigrette mushrooms

Ingredients

700 gr. horsemeat fillet

Salt, pepper, dried herbs (thyme, rosemary, bay leaf, etc.)

Virgin olive oil, parsley and chives

For the mushrooms

24 Saffron Milkcap mushrooms

Salt, pepper, virgin olive oil and cider vinegar

2 cloves of garlic, a sprig of parsley, ground pepper and a bay leaf

A bunch of rocket salad for garnish and sea salt flakes

Preparation

Clean and dry the meat, place it on a platter and season with salt, black pepper, dried herbs and a good splash of virgin olive oil. Cover well with kitchen foil. Keep in the fridge to macerate for 24 hours.

Method

Wrap the fillet with cling foil pressing it in such a way that it forms a uniform cylinder, put it in the freezer so that it can be cut into fine slices with meat slicer.

In the meantime, blanch clean mushrooms with salted water, drain and marinate in a light vinaigrette, made with oil, vinegar, garlic, parsley, ground pepper and a bay leaf, mixed to your liking. Put it in an airtight jar and can it by cook in a water bath for about 15 minutes, remove the pot from heat and let the jar cool still inside the water bath. This is a simple technique for canning; mushrooms prepared like this can be stored, unopened, in a cool place for quite some time.

Presentation

Arrange the fine carpaccio slices on a plate; place a well-chosen and clean handful of rocket in the middle, top with the canned mushrooms. Season all with the vinaigrette from the mushrooms, a sprinkle of olive oil, a pinch of salt and finally sprinkle chopped parsley and chives.

Alternatives

Carpaccio should always be made with the highest quality pieces of meat or fish, choosing the best part of the piece. It should be well seasoned and additional ingredients should be chosen in a way to provide the best combination of tastes and colors.

NUTRITIONAL NOTE

Horsemeat is very rich in iron and low in fat, it contains omega 3 fats, interesting for preventing anemia and suitable for controlling cholesterol.

Saffron Milkcap mushrooms (also known as red pine mushroom or in Catalan as rovellon) are rich in minerals such as potassium, zinc, selenium and essential amino acids. The proposed method of preservation in a jar keeps these properties intact and allows us to consume them at any time of the year.