Treasure Island (Russian: Остров Сокровищ) is a Soviet, two-part, adventure comedy television film based on the 1883 novel with the same name by Robert Louis Stevenson. It was created by order of the USSR’s state television company by the studio Kievnauchfilm.

The film is mostly traditional animation with some live action sequences, which are largely but not entirely separate.

The first part, Captain Flint’s Map, aired in 1986 and the second, Captain Flint’s Treasure, in 1988, after which they were always shown together. The film attained a cult classic status almost immediately after release and has won the following awards: Grand Prize in Minsk (1987); Grand Prize in Kyev (1989); 1st Prize on International Cinema Festival of Television films in Czechoslovakia.