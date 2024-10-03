The pavilions and gates of Finca Güell are a series of buildings located in the Les Corts district in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, ​​the work of Antoni Gaudí i Cornet and built between 1884 and 1887.

The pavilions and the north gate, located on Avinguda de Pedralbes, they were declared a historical-artistic monument in 1969. The south and east doors are located on the Diagonal Campus of the University of Barcelona (UB) near the Barcelona Supercomputing Center and are listed as a cultural asset of local interest.

Gaudí received the commission from his great patron, count Eusebi Güell i Bacigalupi.

The dragon gate at the Güell Pavilions

Güell had an estate in the Les Corts district of the small town of Sarrià (now part of Barcelona), which included two pieces of land known as Can Feliu and Can Cuyàs de la Riera. The architect Joan Martorell i Montells, one of Gaudí’s teachers, had built a Caribbean-style mansion, which stood almost where the Palau Reial de Pedralbes now stands. This house was called Torre Satalia, so christened by Jacinto Verdaguer, a friend of the family. Gaudí was commissioned to remodel the house and build a perimeter wall with gates.

Gaudí proposed an Orientalist design, somewhat reminiscent of Mudéjar art.

The other three entrances to the estate became obsolete with the construction of Avinguda Diagonal: one of them still stands outside the cemetery of Les Corts, although its iron grille has been moved to the Gaudí Museum in the Park Güell; another was restored in 1982 by the University of Barcelona and installed at the Institut de Geologia Francesc Almera; while the third was demolished to make way for the Pharmacy faculty, but rebuilt in 1957 adjacent to this building.

They are now used as the headquarters of the Royal Gaudí Chair, which pertains to the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, and the site also includes the Botanic Garden of Faculty of Biology.

Barcelona full guide