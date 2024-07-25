Grifols, producer of plasma-derived medicines, today announced with the Andorran government the cancellation of the immunology research center planned for the parish of Ordino.

Grifols and Andorra Development and Investment (ADI), the principality’s economic promotion agency, have decided to formerly dissolve the joint venture established to manage the project, the Pyrenees Immunology Research Center.

Grifols will instead advance its scientific work on immunology as well as other key therapeutic areas through its interconnected network of 13 existing global research centers located in hubs in North America and Europe.