Grey Porsche Cayman GT4 reaches peak power at 7,600 rpm with 35 PS more than its 3.8-litre GT4 predecessor

  World best cars by Jordi Vilaró   /   ,

Grey Porsche Cayman GT4 reaches peak power at 7,600 rpm with 35 PS more than its 3.8-litre GT4 predecessor

Grey Porsche Cayman GT4 reaches peak power at 7,600 rpm with 35 PS more than its 3.8-litre GT4 predecessor

Red Ferrari 288 GTO by Nicola Materazzi

Porsche 992 targa 4S Heritage Design Edition

New yellow AUDI RS6 from 2021

Light green AUDI RS Q3 Sportback

Red Nissan GTR MVK

Blue Range Rover Sport SVR (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Read more: World best cars by Jordi Vilaró ...