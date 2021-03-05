Green tea supplements can modulate facial development in Down syndrome

A new study led by Belgian and Spanish researchers published in the journal Scientific Reports adds evidence about the potential benefits of green tea extracts in Down syndrome. The researchers observed that the intake of green tea extracts can reduce facial dysmorphology in children with Down syndrome when taken during the first three years of life.

Down syndrome is caused by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21 (Trisomy 21), leading to an overexpression of the genes in this region and resulting in a number of physical and intellectual disabilities. One of the genes, DYRK1A, contributes to altering brain and bone development in people with Down syndrome. The green tea compound EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate) is known to inhibit DYRK1A activity. In these lines, previous research showed the potential of EGCG to improve cognition in young adults with Down syndrome.

