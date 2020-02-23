Graffiti by Arran a la Molina against the Winter Games

This Friday, the organization Arran painted on the snow, at the ski resort of La Molina, a slogan ‘Stop JJOO’, to show their opposition to the Pyrenees-Barcelona candidacy for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games. The group linked to the CUP have also claimed other graffiti that have appeared around the Cerdà complex.

In a later statement, the pro-independence left group has justified the action, stating that they see the Winter Games as “the culmination of a socio-economic and territorial model” that they consider “imposed on the Pyrenees” and “based on overuse of the natural resources of the territory and the monoculture of the winter tourism”. In the statement, the group threatens to “respond one by one to all the official actions” and to make an “offensive” against the project, which they accuse of “opacity and secrecy in the budget and infrastructure”.

The organization Arran believes that the facilities of La Molina resort “are on the verge of not being viable naturally” and that “they need to systematically incorporate artificial snow”. They also disagree with the argument made by the Government, that the Games are needed to position the Pyrenees on the map and generate wealth. According to the youth organization, “it is estimated that it can cost 1.3 billion euros of public money, this is the equivalent of 30 years of public investment in the Pyrenees”. Last week the IOC source detailed that the cost of a Winter Games is €1.5 billion, adding that, the Olympic Committee itself provides €900 million of that amount.

