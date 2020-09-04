Goulaine castle – the oldest known wine business still in existence

Goulaine castle (fr. Château de Goulaine). Built on the steps of Brittany, this castle once separated the Duchy of Brittany from the Kingdom of France.

The myth has it that the castle has been the residence of the Goulaine family for over a thousand years. However, the castle had passed to other families during two centuries between 1666 and 1858.

This chateau is built in tufa stone. It dates from the end of the Middle Ages, early Renaissance. It still has vestiges of its ancient fortified past.

While it is not clear exactly when the estate vineyard started producing wine for commercial use, rather than just family consumption, the millennium during which the estate of Château de Goulaine has been producing wine makes it the oldest known wine business still in existence; It is believed to be the third oldest commercial enterprise in the world. It is considered the oldest European family owned business.

Tariffs and schedule

For individual visitors

28 march to4 july : week-ends and bank holidays – 2 pm – 6 pm.

5 july to 5 september: every day – 2 pm – 6 pm.

6 september to 7 november : every day, except tuesday : 2 pm – 6 pm.

Rates:

Adults: 8,00 € . Students : 6,50 €. Children (4 – 16 ) : 4,00 €

Address: 44115 Haute-Goulaine, France, tel.: 02 40 54 91 42

GPS coordinates: 47°12′15″N 1°24′10″W