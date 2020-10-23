Google is facing the biggest antitrust case in a generation. Who wants to invest in a ghost?

After being hit Tuesday with the most significant monopoly-related charges to be filed in the US in decades, Google has a long road ahead in its quest to prove it does not unfairly dominate the online search engine space, reports The Guardian.

Google was accused in the long-expected lawsuit of harming competition in internet search and search advertising through distribution agreements – contracts in which Google pays other companies millions of dollars to prioritize its search engine in their products – and other restrictions that put its search tool front and center whenever consumers browsed the web.

Judge selected to hear the case

A court date has not yet been set for the charges filed against Google, but the US district judge Amit Mehta was chosen on Wednesday to hear the case. Mehta, who was named to the court by Barack Obama, was selected at random and has previously heard an antitrust case. Finding a judge with experience in antitrust is unusual, as the cases rarely go to court. In the previous case, he ruled to block a merger between two major food distributors.

Google’s lawsuit marks the biggest antitrust case in a generation, comparable to the lawsuit against Microsoft filed in 1998 and the 1974 case against AT&T, which led to the breakup of the Bell System.