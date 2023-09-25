Goat: everything about this tasty and healthy meat

Many people do not like this type of meat because it has a specific smell, however, if it is properly processed and prepared, the dishes from it are very tasty, nutritious and healthy. This is what my blog is about today.

A bit of history:

Most often goat meat can be found in the Asian and African dishes. This is due to the availability of the meat in these regions. In Europe and America, it is used less frequently – mainly in villages. In large cities, goat meat is rarely found on the shelves of supermarkets; therefore, it is classed as a delicacy.

The history of many nations is tightly connected with this animal. This applies not only to cooking. In Christianity, the goat is associated with the image of Satan – a weakness of the personality. As for the scapegoat, this expression is also associated with religion. Below him hides the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, who took upon himself all the sins of humanity. In Judaism, the scapegoat serves as an animal on whom sins were “imposed” and released into the desert.

Nutritional value of goat meat:

Goat meat is a meat containing very low levels of fat. It is recommended for people who are on a diet because of an illness. It is indispensable for people who want to lose weight.

Goat meat is rich in vitamins A, E, B, H and PP and fatty acids. Compared with pork and beef, it contains a minimum amount of harmful cholesterol. It is rich in calcium, iron and magnesium. In goat meat there are no carbohydrates, and the protein content is 27 grams per 100 grams of product, whereas the fat is only 3 grams.

The nutritional value of goat meat is lower than, for example, in lamb or pork, but higher than in beef or deer meat. It is easy to track in the following table with calorie content:

Meat variety – Calories, kcal / 100 g

Goat meat 216

Lamb 223

Fatty pork 490

Lean pork 315

Beef 188

Venison 155

Horse meat 142

Rabbit meat 183

Beneficial properties of goat meat:

Properly cooked tender goat meat has not only a pleasant taste, but also a lot of useful properties:

1. Goat is a lean meat that can be given to young children in the form of complementary foods. Nutritionists advise women and men who want to lose weight to change to eating goat meat. It is easily absorbed without causing discomfort in the stomach and intestines.

2. This meat contains a minimum amount of cholesterol, which is very important for many people who suffer from high cholesterol levels. This prevents blood clots from forming in the vessels.

3. Eating this meat quickly raises the level of hemoglobin in the blood, accelerating recovery. Indicators show that goat meat turned out to be equal to rabbit and beef. Goat meat should be eaten during periods of recovery, not only after a disease, but also after injuries and fractures.

4. Regular consumption of easily digestible goat meat prevents atherosclerosis and other diseases of the heart and blood vessels.

5. It is proven that this product reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

6. Goat meat improves kidney functioning. If you eat tender meat every day, then after a while you can see how excess fluid leaves the body, puffiness subsides and bags under the eyes disappear.

7. If you have bad habits, then goat meat can partially compensate for their negative effects on the liver. It removes excess nicotine and alcohol. This type of meat has a positive effect on the treatment of liver cirrhosis.

8. Goat meat is recommended to be used when taking medicines. It helps to restore the body after taking antibiotics and other aggressive drugs.

9. It improves your metabolism and overall body condition. Frequent consumption of dishes from goat meat has a positive effect on health and well-being.

Important! To retain the meat’s valuable components, it can’t be subjected to prolonged heat treatment.

Harm: negative and side effects

Goat meat is the perfect product. Goats do not suffer from tuberculosis and are not carriers of parasites like other farm animals. This product does not cause allergies (an exception is an allergic reaction to protein), but some people show individual intolerance.

The only serious drawback of goat meat is the smell of meat, which is not always possible to muffle or disguise with spices and seasonings.

Poisonous effects:

Unscrupulous breeders often give animals (that later go to slaughter) feed that remains in the meat and can harm people. Such supplements are given to goats for rapid growth, weight gain, and for the prevention of disease. It is also important to select appropriate pastures for these animals.

When cooking goat meat:

The most important thing to do after buying goat’s meat is soak it. To do this, place the meat for several hours in cold water with the addition of a small amount of salt and spices. After that, the goat meat must be rinsed well.

Cook the meat in the second or third broth. For frying, the meat should be marinated in vinegar and spices.

Pickled goat meat is left for a day in the fridge. After such preparation, the meat is very tender, juicy and odorless.

Simple recipes with goat meat:

Goat stew:

For the dish you will need:

• goat meat (soaked in water with spices) with bones – 3 kg;

• pork lard – 0.5 kg;

• onions – 3;

• carrots – 3;

• salt – 1 tsp or to taste;

• lemon – 1/2 ;

• Spices (dried rosemary, cilantro, pepper mixture, bay leaf, cumin) – to taste.

Method:

1. Marinate the meat in lemon juice with some salt and a bay leaf.

2. Place it in a saucepan and cover with water. As soon as everything boils, add the spices, chopped onions and carrots.

3. Close the lid and leave to simmer on a low heat for two hours or more (depending on the meat).

4. Cool, separate the meat from the bones and add the lard. Simmer for another 15 minutes.

5. Pour the stew into sterilized jars and seal.

Smoked goat meat:

Whatever way you decide to smoke the goat meat – cold or hot, it must be salted. To do this, you will need 1 litre of brine:

• salt – 1 tsp;

• sugar – 1 tsp;

• bay leaf – a few leaves;

• garlic – 1 clove;

• Allspice and black peppercorns – 5 each;

• crushed ginger root and juniper berries – as desired.

Spoon garlic over the meat. Boil the water and cool to 40 degrees. Add the salt, sugar, and spices. Pour the pickle over the meat so that it completely covers the goat meat. Leave in a cool place for a few days.

After that, the meat can be smoked.

How to choose the best goat meat:

The younger the goat, the more tender the meat is. This is the main rule when choosing goat meat. In addition, this meat will not smell so much, meaning it is easier to get rid of.

The best option would be the meat of young goat kids who are under three months old. All over the world, the meat from castrated kids is considered to be a real delicacy. These animals lead a passive lifestyle, and their bodies do not produce male sex hormones, which give the product an unpleasant odor.

Another source of the smell is the sweat glands, so the skin of the slaughtered animal is removed very carefully. A person who was engaged in skinning must not even touch the meat with his hands, without having washed them beforehand. When cutting the carcass is also important to carefully get rid of the organs of the urogenital system, which also cause an unpleasant smell.

Use vegetables as a side dish, they go well with goat meat. They can be stewed or just served fresh. Goat goes well with herbs such as coriander, basil and parsley.

The following rules will help you prepare a delicious goat meat dish:

• Before buying, check with the seller what type of animal the meat is from. There are two breeds of goats: dairy and meat. By name, it is clear that the former are bred for milk, and the latter for meat. If you have a choice, then choose the meat breed – it almost does not smell like an animal.

• Male animal meat smells stronger than female meat. Consider this before purchasing.

• You can distinguish good goat meat by sniffing it. If it smells like an animal, then you should not take it. If it is odorless, then this meat is suitable for a delicious dish.

• Pay attention to the color of goat meat. It should be red, not weathered and not dry. Unscrupulous sellers sometimes give out lamb instead of goat meat. The fat layer of the goat is located on the belly, and the ram – on top of the carcass.

• Press down with your finger. The trail from pressing quickly disappears if the meat is really high quality.

Do not avoid eating goat meat because of its unpleasant smell. The smell will disappear, but for this you have to spend a little more time than when cooking the same beef or pork. In return, you get a healthy and nutritious meal.

Eat right!