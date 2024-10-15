Puerta de Europa are two 114-metre-high, 26-storey inclined office skyscrapers located in the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain. They are also popularly known as the KIO Towers because they were largely promoted by the Kuwaiti company KIO, an acronym for Kuwait Investment Office.

They are the second tallest twin towers in Spain, after the Santa Cruz Towers in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. They are inclined towards each other 14.3 degrees from the vertical and were the first inclined skyscrapers in the world. The towers were built between 1989 and 1996 and designed by American architects Philip Cortelyou Johnson and John Burgee. The project was engineered by Leslie E. Robertson Associates and built by FCC.

Viewed from the south, the tower on the left belongs to CaixaBank, while the tower on the right belongs to the real estate company Realia. The Paseo de la Castellana runs between the towers and the Plaza de Castilla transport interchange is located.

