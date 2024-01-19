The countdown to the 17th edition of the FWT is underway with an action-packed calendar that includes an electrifying new stop in Georgia.

This year will include six stops, offering riders four competitions before the cut. Those who rack up enough points will compete in the FWT Finals in Fieberbrunn and Verbier, and fight for the right to be crowned World Champion. Relegated athletes will have the chance to re-qualify for FWT25 via the FWT Challenger series, where they will face off against the top riders from the FWT Qualifiers.

Stop 1: Baqueira Beret Pro, January 27 – February 1

The FWT kicks off in the Spanish Pyrenees for the third consecutive year, a location that never disappoints with its epic terrain backed up by an incredible local crowd. Competition returns to the Bacivér face, where we’ll get the first glimpse of the new class of rookies, and see if they can hold their own against the established roster and returning champions.

Stop 2: Ordino Arcalís Pro, February 1 – 7

Back-to-back action in the Pyrenees as the FWT moves to neighboring Andorra, where Ordino Arcalís will host the world’s best once again. Riders have been putting their mark on these mountains since 2015, and will be treated to the incredible venue of the Pic de les Planes, a creative big mountain haven with all the ingredients needed for playful, freeride action.

Stop 3: Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro, February 14 – 20

The tour then heads across the Atlantic to North America, returning to the ever-consistent snowpack of British Colombia, Canada. The competition is always intense at Kicking Horse Golden BC, which has hosted the world’s best since 2018. Action will likely be held on the formidable Ozone face, an extreme venue providing ample opportunities for riders to send it large.

Stop 4: Georgia Pro, March 1 – 7

Nestled at the intersection of Europe and Asia, Georgia will host the last stop before the cut, and the ultimate chance for riders to qualify for the FWT Finals. Georgia boasts a rich tapestry of traditions and a culture renowned for its hospitality, as well as the imposing Caucasus Mountains, which contain multiple peaks over 5,000 meters. The country has successfully hosted FWT Qualifier events during the last two seasons, demanding the attention of the international ski community. Both Tetnuldi and Mestia have emerged as prominent freeride destinations, offering vast big mountain terrain that enjoys copious amounts of snowfall over the winter months.

THE CUT will be after stop four, before the final two events that make up the FWT Finals. Athletes can qualify using their three best results from the first four events.

Stop 5: Fieberbrunn Pro, March 12 – 18

After the inaugural event in Georgia, the best of the best will head to Austria for the first FWT Final, a location that has been a tour mainstay since 2013. Competition returns to the ever-impressive Wildseeloder face, a truly intimidating big mountain venue, where riders will enjoy a two-run format to impress judges in their bid for the title.

Stop 6: YETI Xtreme Verbier, March 23 – 31

A freeride theater that needs no introduction, the Grand Finale – as always – will be held on the iconic Bec des Rosses in Verbier. Dangerous snow conditions forced the event to be canceled last season, but the FWT is ready to return to a place it has called home since 1996, and where the next four world champions will be crowned.