Fuel prices in Spain rose 12.6% over the year

The rate of change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) keeps breaking records. Last year’s heavy price drops and the current worldwide supplies crisis increased Spain’s November CPI up to 5.6% on 2020.

The figures are according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The increase was further pushed by the rise in the price of fuel, food, and electricity. Inflation registered is the highest since 1992, according to national data released on Monday.

The rate of change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is down to the fall in prices recorded in October last year (-1.1%) combined with the sharp rise in the prices of electricity, water, and gas (+17.7%), and fuels (+12.6%).

Prices rose in Catalonia by 1.7% between October and September and stood at +5.28% compared to the same month in 2020.

