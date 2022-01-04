Fuel prices in Andorra will increase between 2.5% and 3.3% due to the “green tax”

Importers and service stations consider this measure inappropriate. They fear that this will lead to a drop in sales, as well as the loss of one of the Principality’s tourist attractions.

According to the Association of Fuel Importers and Distributors of Andorra (ASIDCA), the tax will not be perceptible at the beginning of the year, as the gas stations are still operating with stocks accumulated in recent weeks. On the other hand, the Association stresses that in the short term, this could lead to an increase in prices from 2.5% (gasoline) to 3.3% (diesel).

Around 80% of fuel in Andorra is consumed by customers outside the Principality.