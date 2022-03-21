Fuel prices in Andorra continue to rise

According to the Association of Fuel Importers and Distributors of Andorra, in the near future the price of fuel may reach 2 euros per liter. In fact, diesel fuel for heating has already risen by 20% since the end of February.

The figures are already record-breaking, a liter of diesel costs 1.50 euros. According to the estimates of the Association of Fuel Importers and Distributors of Andorra, in the next two weeks, prices could reach 2 euros per liter, as in neighboring France.

According to forecasts, the price growth will not stop there and in the near future may exceed 2.20 euros per liter.

