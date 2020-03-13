From Saturday, all entertainment, cultural and sporting events planned in Andorra will be canceled.

It is also recommended to cancel all planned private events.

The government has also agreed on measures to protect older people. In particular, nursing homes will be closed and restrictions on visits to social and medical centres will be implemented. It is highly recommended that people over 70 or those in vulnerable situations remain home.

As for public transport, from Monday, buses will operate at 30% capacity to comply with the recommended distance between passengers. Companies are encouraged to take additional measures for bus hygiene.

Visits to the Andorran prison were suspended, with the exception of those carried out with the aim of guaranteeing the right to legal assistance.

The corresponding decree will be published in the coming hours. The expected period is 30 days, but it can be extended.

The head of government of Andorra, Xavier Espot, emphasized that new measures could be added, affecting all areas.