From November 17th, the bars and the cafeterias of Andorra can open its doors

  All Andorra news, News, Tourism

On Friday, the Government of Andorra announced an easing of the temporary measures for bars and cafés. This decision was based on the incidence of last week’s Covid-19 cases.

From November 17th,  the bars and the cafeterias can open between 7h and 12h, both indoors and outdoors.

Outside these hours, takeaway services are allowed. Establishments that are also authorized to serve lunch must take a break between 12h and 13h in order to sanitize and ventilate the spaces. The maximum number of diners per table in bars and cafés remains at two people – except for the higher cohabitation nuclei.

The establishments must keep a record of their customers and the tables must be separated by the stipulated safety distances. Government has also announced that other measures in force so far – such as working from home whenever possible and the prohibition of family reunions/with friends – remains at two people.

This measure will be reviewed every eight days.

The borders of Andorra remain semi-closed

A new fee of 30€ per month is to be introduced for unlimited, nationwide use of public transport of Andorra

Tourists coming to Andorra will be required to show either a negative PCR or TMA test and to take out illness repatriation insurance

90% of Andorra’s hotels are expected to close starting this week

Andorra approved the application of new, exceptional measures to deal with the health situation caused by COVID-19

Andorra announced new exceptional measures for the latest health emergency caused by SARS-CoV-2

Read more: All Andorra news ...