Since 2003, ARWU has been presenting the world’s top universities annually based on transparent methodology and objective third-party data. It has been recognized as the precursor of global university rankings and the most trustworthy one. This year, more than 2,500 institutions were scrutinized, and the best 1,000 universities in the world are published.

Harvard University tops the ranking list for the 22nd year, followed by Stanford and MIT. Other Top 10 universities are Cambridge (4th), Berkeley (5th), Oxford (6th), Princeton (7th), Caltech (8th), Columbia (8th), and Chicago (10th).

In Continental Europe, Paris-Saclay University (12th) rises three positions and remains the best, followed by ETH Zurich (21st).

Six universities advance to the Top 100 in ARWU 2024, including the Ohio State University – Columbus from United States (82nd), King Saud University (90th) from Saudi Arabia, the University of Helsinki (99th) from Finland, and three Chinese universities: Wuhan University (89th), Xi’an Jiaotong University (95th) and Sichuan University (98th).

French universities show enhanced competitiveness in the latest league table, with 25 universities ranked in the Top 1000 and 18 of them in the Top 500. Among these, Paris-Saclay University (12th), PSL University (33th), Sorbonne University (41th), and Université Paris Cité (60th) each achieve a higher ranking within the Top 100.