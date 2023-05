French Delage Berline Type D6-11 from 1933, six cylinders, 2001 cc, 63 HP, 105 km/h

Delage was a French luxury automobile and racecar company founded in 1905 by Louis Delâge in Levallois-Perret near Paris; it was acquired by Delahaye in 1935 and ceased operation in 1953.

On 7 November 2019, the association “Les Amis de Delage”, created in 1956 and owner of the Delage brand, announced the re-founding of the company Delage Automobiles.