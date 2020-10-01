Freeride World Tour 2021 is confirmed with a new format

As winter is indeed on the way, the FWT is eager to announce a five-stop tour for 2021, along with some exciting changes in the championship format.

HAKUBA, JAPAN | January 23-30, 2021

KICKING HORSE GOLDEN BC, CANADA | February 8-13, 2021

ORDINO ARCALIS, ANDORRA | February 22-27, 2021

FIEBERBRUNN, AUSTRIA | March 6-12, 2021

VERBIER XTREME, SWITZERLAND | March 20-28, 2021

In addition, to make the competition more exciting for both athletes and viewers alike, the FWT has revamped the championship format. These exciting changes will ensure the world’s top freeriders get the best opportunity to compete for the world title and continue to push the progression of the sport into new realms. This year will see four pivotal changes:

1. Athlete qualification will occur at the third stop (instead of the fourth), making the Ordino Arcalís Andorra ‘crunch time’ for the athletes. The same numbers still go through as 2020 (best 2 results out of 3 events counts): 13 ski men, 6 ski women, 6 snowboard men, 4 snowboard women – totalling 29 riders.

2. Two runs in Austria. After a successful test last year with snowboard men, riders this year will get two runs in Fieberbrunn and keep their single best score.

3. The FWT Finals in Fieberbrunn and Verbier will be rolled out after the cut, where for the last two events, the points will be weighted 1.5. This means the winner will take 15,000 points, compared to 10,000 for the first three stops.

4. World Champions will now be crowned for their best three results out of five.